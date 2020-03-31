Coronavirus outbreak: Residents from 19 states, 16 countries attended Nizamuddin event

A religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin is considered to be the new hotspot of coronavirus outbreak in India with at least 200 cases linked to it coming to light. The Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation that took place between March 13 to March 15 was attended by 2,000 delegates, including scholars from countries severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The attendees were from 19 states. These include - 501 from Tamil Nadu, 216 from Assam, 156 from Uttar Pradesh, 109 from Maharashtra, 107 from Madhya Pradesh, 86 from Bihar, 73 from West Bengal, 55 from Hyderabad, 46 from Chattisgarh, 45 from Karnataka, 34 from Uttarakhand, 22 from Haryana, 21 from Andaman, 19 from Rajasthan, 15 from Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha, 9 from Punjab and 5 from Meghalaya.

Besides, the international citizens who attended the event had come from at least 19 countries. These include - 19 from Nepal, 20 from Malaysia, 33 from Myanmar, 28 from Krygstan, 72 from Indonesia, 71 from Thailand, 34 from Sri Lanka, 19 from Bangladesh, three from England, four from Fiji, 2 from Kuwait, one from France, Algeria, Djibouti and Singapore.

Delhi government was in dark about the activities in Nizamuddin Markaz till Indian security agencies found a connection between coronavirus cases and the religious congregation.

A total of 1,033 people have been evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz, so far. Among them 334 have been sent to the hospital and 700 to the quarantine center, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said on Tuesday. Besides, 24 positive cases of coronavirus have also emerged, taking total tally in Delhi to 97.

In Telangana, six attendees of the congregation died due to coronavirus yesterday. On March 26, a 65-year-old man from Kashmir, who had attended the congregation, died at a Srinagar hospital. Another, 52-year-old attendee from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, has been tested positive. Andhra Pradesh saw a jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 17 testing positive since Monday night, taking the overall tally to 40.

