Coronavirus cases in India state-wise, death toll, people cured, all you need to know

The total number of coronavirus cases in India have surged to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health data as of March 27, 2:30 pm. Of these, 677 are Indians and 47 are foreigners. According to the ministry, 67 people have been recovered or cured, whereas the death toll now stands at 17.

In Tamil Nadu, as many as six more people were tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 35 in the state. Whereas, Karnataka reported third COVID-19 death on March 27. A 65-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus died in Tumakuru. Earlier, a 70-year old woman and a 76-year old man also died due to the virus.

National capital Delhi reported a total of 39 coronavirus positive cases as of March 27. Of them, 29 had come from outside and were kept in quarantine and 10 of these are cases of local transmission, according to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. West Bengal has reported ten COVID-19 cases so far. And, one person of 57 years died in a private hospital

Among all Indian states and union territories, Maharashtra has recorded the highest positive COVID-19 cases, followed by Kerala. The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra has risen to 135 as five more people tested positive in Vidarbha region on Friday. Death count in the state stood at 4. In Kerala, total 137 people have got infected with the deadly virus. However, the state has not reported any fatality, as per union health ministry's data.

The number of cases in Rajasthan has increased to 41, including two foreigners. Uttar Pradesh has reported 41 cases, including a foreigner, while the number of positive cases in Gujarat has gone up to 43, including a foreigner.

Punjab has reported 33 cases with one death, while 30 COVID-19 cases have so far been detected in Haryana, including 14 foreigners.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 20 cases and one death. Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir tally has surged 13 each. In Jammu and Kashmir, one death has been reported. Andhra Pradesh has reported 11 cases and one death

Chandigarh has reported seven cases, Bihar and Chhatisgarh have registered six cases each while Uttarakhand has five, including a foreigner.

Himachal Pradesh has reported three cases each, while two cases have been detected in Odisha.

Goa has reported three coronavirus cases. Earlier, the ministry had wrongly attributed 33 cases to the coastal state. Subsequently, the figure was revised.

Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, Mizoram and Manipur have reported one case each.

