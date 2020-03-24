Coronavirus update: PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on March 24 at 8pm on several aspects related to coronavirus. Prime Minister Modi also said in his tweet that he will share some important information with regards to the deadly COVID-19.

, 24 8 Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

This, however, is not the first address given by the Prime Minister on COVID-19. On March 23, the Prime Minister held discussions with several industry representatives such as FICCI, CII, and ASSOCHAM through video conference. In this discussion, he urged the industry representatives to be humane and not to cut down on workforce despite the negative effect o businesses due to coronavirus restrictions.

In his interaction with the industry representatives on Monday, Modi also urged them to utilise their CSR funding for humanitarian causes related to coronavirus at this critical juncture. In another tweet of his, the PM said, "Called upon industry leaders to continue following work from home as much as possible in these times. Unless very very important, please do stay home."

Prime Minister is also being apprised of the latest developments and steps being taken by the government to contain coronavirus spread by the GoM (Group of Ministers) headed by Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Prime Minister Modi will also interact with the public of Varanasi via video conferencing on March 25. Interested people can join the interaction directly via the NaMo app.

Will be interacting with the citizens of Varanasi via video conferencing on the 25th at 5 PM. Join the interaction directly via the NaMo App. Do also share your ideas and suggestions for it. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/Q1F43UjeBs - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

