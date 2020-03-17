Coronavirus update: Quarantine facilities available at Rs 3,100 per day in Delhi's Aerocity

The Delhi government has ordered three premium hotels in Aerocity area, near Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to block 182 rooms for paid quarantine facilities for people flying in from abroad who are to be quarantined.

These 'Home Quarantine' rooms would be for people who have been quarantined but are not satisfied with the quarantine facilities of hospitals and wish to be shifted to hotel rooms, according to The Indian Express. These people would have to pay the rent of these rooms.

Tanvi Garg, the New Delhi District Magistrate, told the daily that the orders to block the rooms were issued under the Delhi Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020. They were issued after detailed discussions with the authorities of the three hotels.

According to the orders of the Delhi government, the IBIS Hotel will have to set aside 92 rooms, The Lemon Tree Premier Hotel 54 rooms, and the Red Fox Hotel 36 rooms.

The government and the hotels have set the rent for these rooms at Rs 3,100 per day. This will include breakfast, lunch dinner, tea, coffee, and two bottles of mineral water every day. Facilities such as WiFi and TV would also be available in these rooms. The hotels will also make sure that the laundry of the quarantined people is not mixed with the other guests.

Government officials had told the daily that the occupancy of these hotels had reduced greatly after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases started increasing. After a discussion with the hotel authorities, they had arrived at the number of rooms to be blocked in each hotel.

"Meals to such guests shall be served in their rooms only in disposable platers/containers. The plates/containers used for this purpose should be disposed off as bio-medical waste ensuring due protocol. The security personnel of the hotels shall ensure that the movement of these guests is restricted to the confined areas. The management shall also observe the movement of these guests through CCTVs in their control rooms," state the orders given to the hotels.

