Coronavirus vaccine: Serum Institute aims for Jan release; Bharat Biotech to expand trial base

From preparing a distribution plan to rolling reviews, countries and manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines are doing their best to release the vaccine as soon as possible. Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is in the last leg of its trials and is expected to be released as early as January 2021. Bharat Biotech that is also developing its own coronavirus vaccine is aiming to expand its Phase III trial base. Novavax has also signed deals with countries like Australia to supply millions of doses of its coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, data compiled by Duke Global Health Innovation Center said that India has pre-ordered 600 million doses of coronavirus vaccine and is now in the process of negotiation for additional deals to pre-order 1 billion doses.

But the study also warned that it might take as long as at least five years to cover the global population with the vaccine because a few countries are hoarding doses through bilateral deals with companies.

OXFORD UNIVERSITY-ASTRAZENECA

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca could be rolled out in Britain as early as the end of this year. Britain is looking for a December of early 2021 rollout if the trials show positive results. Similarly, India too is awaiting the results of the late-stage trials. If the results are positive, then India too could follow suit.

Also read: Serum Institute to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in India by January 2021: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that the vaccine would be available in India soon after the final trials are completed in January. He said yesterday that the Oxford vaccine could be released as early as January 2021 if it proves to be safe and efficient. "I say January to be absolutely safe for India. Then again, we have to wait till all the data comes in from the UK to collate that together and then the Indian drug controller will have enough data to decide which way to go and when to license the product," he added.

The AstraZeneca vaccine seems to be the leading contender in the race. Oxford vaccine trial chief investigator Andrew Pollard recently said that the trial results would be out before the end of the year. "I'm optimistic that we could reach that point before the end of this year," Andrew Pollard said of presenting trial results this year, adding that there is a small chance the vaccine could be out by Christmas.

The National Health Services (NHS) in England is ready to roll out a vaccine if any candidate is ready by December.

Also read: India secures rights to buy 600 million coronavirus vaccine doses; negotiates for more

BHARAT BIOTECH

Hyderabad-based company is considering expanding Phase III trial of its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. The company is adding more sites apart from the 21 shortlisted ones. The trials for the coronavirus vaccine is scheduled to start this month. Over 25,000 people are expected to be enrol for the trials. They will be given the doses in a gap of 28 days. Bharat Biotech has written to multiple states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Punjab, Assam and Delhi seeking permission to conduct its trials.

NOVAVAX

The company said in a tweet on Wednesday that it will provide 40 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Australia. Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax also said that the company is pleased with the progress of its Phase III trials in the UK. "We are pleased with the progress of our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial in the UK, and are pressing forward to deliver efficacy data for NVX-CoV2373, with interim data in this event-driven trial expected as soon as early first quarter 2021," he said. Novavax has also partnered with Serum Institute that will conduct trials for its vaccine in India.

Also read: Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial results due this year, says trial chief