COVID-19 cases: Maharashtra to impose weekend lockdown in Amravati

Amid a sudden a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharshtra's Amravati, district collector Shailesh Naval on Thursday declared a lockdown in the district. Naval told media that lockdown has been imposed in the district from Saturday to Monday in wake of increasing COVID-19 cases.

"Owing to rising cases, lockdown declared in Amravati District from Saturday 8 pm to Monday 7 am," Naval said.

"I advise all the people of the district to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines failing which strict action will be taken by the concerned authorities," he added.

Among others, Yavatmal district of Maharshtra also tightened its COVID-19 restrictions. As per the order, no more than five people are allowed to gather after 8 pm on Thursday till February 28. However, the district is not under lockdown.

"Restrictions are being put in place in Yavatmal district due to rising COVID-19 cases. It is not a lockdown," said District Collector, MD Singh.

Maharashtra overtook Kerala to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The state reported 5,427 new COVID-19 cases, 2,543 discharges, and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Thursday. The total cases in the state stand at 20,81,520.

Total recoveries are 19,87,804. The active cases are 40,858, while the death toll is at 51,669 in the state.

Earlier this week, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar said that another lockdown may be imposed in Mumbai city if people don't abide by COVID-19 norms.

On February 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed senior officials to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines.

Also read: India's inflation target up for review: FM Sitharaman

Also read: ED to examine findings in report on Amazon