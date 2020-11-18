scorecardresearch
COVID-19 crisis: LG okays Delhi govt's proposal to allow only 50 people at weddings

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government has decided to withdraw an order allowing 200 guests to attend weddings in the city, and sent the proposal to the LG for approval

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the AAP government's proposal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding functions in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government has decided to withdraw an order allowing 200 guests to attend weddings in the city, and sent the proposal to the LG for approval.

"The lieutenant governor has approved the Delhi government's proposal to allow only 50 people at marriage functions," the official said.

Kejriwal had on Tuesday said that according to directions and guidelines of the Centre, 200 participants were earlier allowed in wedding ceremonies due to decreasing number of coronavirus cases.

"Now, a proposal has been sent to LG Baijal for his approval to withdraw the previous order and bring the number of guests for wedding ceremonies back to 50 from 200," he had said.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in novel coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

