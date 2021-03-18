COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Palghar schools shut after 30 positive for COVID-19 at ashram school

The district administration in Maharashtra's Palghar district has ordered all government schools, private schools, colleges, and hostels to remain shut as 30 students and a teacher from an ashram school have tested positive for COVID-19.

Palghar collector Dr. Manik Gursal said, "All government schools, colleges, hostels, and private schools in Palghar district to remain closed till further orders." These cases were reported after a couple of students displayed symptoms of viral infection this week.

The school has since been declared a containment zone and infected children and the teacher are undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 treatment centre in Palghar.

As many as 79 people including students, teachers, and other staff of three ashram schools in Jawhar had tested positive for novel coronavirus last week.



As of March 18, Palghar's COVID-19 case count stands at 46,967 and the death toll is at 1,207. Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state due to the pandemic. India's richest state reported an overall infection count of over 23.70 lakh with 23,179 new cases while the death toll reached 53,080 with 84 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Over 21.63 lakh people have recovered from the contagion so far in Maharashtra, with 9,138 recoveries on Wednesday. The state has over 1.52 lakh active cases as of now.

So far, Maharashtra has vaccinated over 36.39 lakh people against COVID-19. Out of these, over 2.74 lakh were inoculated yesterday.

