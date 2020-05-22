Coronavirus India Tracker Live Updates: Delhi reports 660 cases in 24 hrs, biggest 1-day jump; tally-11,659

Coronavirus India news live updates: Delhi recorded 660 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day jump in the national capital. Delhi's total count of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 11,659, including 194 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. India's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked to 1,18,447 on Friday, including 66,330 active cases, 48,533 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,583 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra recorded over 41,000 cases on Friday (according to the Union Health Ministry), the biggest jump in COVID-19 cases in India. The state accounts for around 35% of all coronavirus cases in India. Maharashtra has reported 1,390 deaths so far. However, according to the data released by the state, Maharashtra has 41,642 virus cases, while the death toll stands at 1,454. Meanwhile, Delhi continued to record the highest one-day jump in coronavirus cases for the third day in succession with 571 new infections. Talking about global situation, the United States, which is the worst-hit nation in the world, reported 1,255 deaths due to COVID-19 in 24 hours. The global tally stands at 5,101,400 confirmed coronavirus cases.

5.29 pm: Coronavirus cases in Noida

5 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday. The region's total count of coronavirus cases stands at 307 as of date, along with 5 deaths so far.

5.23 pm: AIIMS Delhi claims mess worker died of coronavirus

Requesting AIIMS's authority has written a letter to its director for proper safety measures in place as it claimed that one of the mess workers died due to COVID-19.

5.16 pm: Kerala COVID-19 latest news

42 new cases reported in Kerala. Total cases stand at 732 including 216 active cases as of now. Out of these 42 cases, 12 are from Kannur, 7 from Kasaragod, 5 each from Kozhikode, and Palakkad, 4 each from Thrissur, and Malappuram, 2 from Kottayam, and 1 each from Kollam, Pathanmthitta, and Wayanad

5.06 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Zero growth rate by May 16 claim a misconception, says VK Paul

Dr VK Paul, a NITI Aayog member said on Friday that the claim of zero growth rate by May 16 is a misconception adding that "It was a situation then. But the graph line was a mathematical line. We took it as a basis on the R knot. The graph doesn't have the word zero." He further said, "I didn't say we will lead to zero cases, we never claimed it. We said it was slowing down. I am sorry and I apologise if anyone was misled,"

4.57 pm: NDRF official tests COVID-19 positive

An NDRF official has been tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, making it the first case of COVID-19 infection in the force.

4.48 pm: Delhi records highest 1 -day spike in COVID-19 cases

Delhi recorded 660 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day jump in the national capital. Delhi's total count of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 11,659, including 194 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

4.41 pm: Chhattisgarh coronavirus cases

Chhattisgarh health ministry said on Friday that the state recorded 16 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday adding that the total active cases in the state now stand at 89.

4.37 pm: MHA allows some categories of OCI cardholders to come back to India

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Friday that it has relaxed visa and travel restrictions imposed in response to COVID-19, allowing some categories of OCI cardholders stranded abroad, to return to India.

4.28 pm: COVID-19 mortality rate in India

The mortality rate due to novel coronavirus in India has dropped from 3.13% to 3.02%, Health Ministry said in its daily briefing on COVID-19 situation in India.

4.20 pm: Coronavirus tests in India

Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, chief of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Friday that a total of 27.55 lakh COVID-19 tests have been done till 1 pm (on Friday). He added that 18,287 tests were done in private labs.

4.10 pm: Coronavirus cases in ITBP

15 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel tested coronavirus positive and 1 recovery in the last 24 hours. The active COVID-19 cases in ITBP now stand at 105 and there are a total of 82 recoveries in the force. Here is list of the personnel admitted at CAPF Referral Hospital, Greater Noida.

ITBP- 104

BSF-10

CRPF-5

CISF-1

NSG-1

NDRF-1

Civilian -1

3.58 pm: Sanitation at Supreme Court, Delhi

Sanitisation being conducted in lawyers' chambers block at Supreme Court in Delhi.

3.50 PM: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who is at forefront of India's battle against COVID-19, will take charge as chairman of 34-member WHO Executive Board.

3.40 PM: Postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, Olympic-qualifying India Open badminton tournament to be held from December 8 to 13 in Delhi: BWF

3.30 PM: Coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand

Five new COVID19 cases reported in the state till 3pm today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 151.

3.20 PM: 2 persons from Silchar quarantine centre are found COVID-19 positive; one each from Cachar and Hailakandi. the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 216: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

3.10 PM: The Karnataka government will bear the cost of travel of migrant workers and stranded persons to their respective states by Shramik Trains up to 31st May, the Chief Minister's Office has said.

3.05 PM: People offered namaz at Jama Masjid today, on the last Friday of Ramzan.

3.00 pm: Rajasthan COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan has recorded a total of 150 positive coronavirus cases, 1 death, 77 recoveries, and 72 discharged so far, the state health department said adding that the total count of virus positive in the state now stand at 6,377, comprising 152 deaths, 3,562 recoveries and 3,187 discharged. (ANI)

2.54 pm: Maharashtra trains

People queue up at a ticket counter of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai as the Railways allows operation of reservation counters & common service centres.

2.42 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus death: Mumbai cop passes away

Maharashtra Police said on Friday that head constable Arun Phadtare from Vile Parle Police Station, Mumbai lost his life to COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, it said, "HC Arun Phadtare from Vile Parle Police Station, Mumbai lost his life to Coronavirus. May his soul rest in peace. DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the Phadtare family." Over 250 police personnel in the state have been tested positive coronavirus in Mumbai in the last 48 hours taking the virus positive cases among the Maharashtra police personnel to over 1,600.

2.34 pm: Manipur corona cases

One new COVID-19 positive case has been recorded in Manipur on Friday, said the state health department adding that the total count of coronavirus positive cases in Manipur now stands at 26, including 24 active cases.

2.26 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Congress leader Sanjay Jha tests COVID-19 positive

Congress leader Sanjay Jha said on Friday that he has tested coronavirus positive but he is asymptomatic. Jha added that he is in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days.

2.18 pm: Tamil Nadu lockdown 4.0: Barbers urge govt to allow reopening of their shops in urban areas

A barber says, "We ensure govt that we'll take all precautions against COVID-19, and maintain social distancing at our shops."

2.05 pm: Delhi lockdown relaxation updates: Shops reopen in Shaheen Bagh

Shops reopened in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi following relaxations in the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown. The shops in the area have opened after almost 5 months as they were also closed during the anti-CAA protests.

1.58 pm: Andhra Pradesh records 62 fresh coronavirus cases, 1 death

Andhra Pradesh recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. The state's tally has jumped to 2,647 and 53 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

1.49 pm: Assam coronavirus latest updates: 2 at Jorhat quarantine centre test COVID-19 positive

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that 2 people from Sivasagar in isolation at the Jorhat quarantine centre have been tested COVID-19 positive. He added that the total count of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 214.

1.39 pm: Delhi corona updates: Healthcare workers join protest to demand proper quarantine, testing

Several doctors and healthcare workers of various central and state government hospitals in Delhi joined in a 'Black Ribbon Protest' to demand appropriate quarantine and sufficient testing after COVID-19 duty.

1.29 pm: Domestic flights from May 25! Hardeep Singh Puri to clear doubts on FB live on May 23

Union Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri will be live on Facebook from 1-3 pm on Saturday May 23 to take questions about domestic and international flying as the domestic flights are set to resume operations from May 25.

1.19 Tamil Nadu lockdown 4.0: Autos, rickshaws allowed from Saturday

Tamil Nadu government has allowed the autos and rickshaws to ply in the state, except in Chennai from Saturday (May 23). The state has extended the lockdown till May 31 with some relaxations in 25 of its districts. Meanwhile, the lockdown in 12 other districts including Chennai will contrinue in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra with total cases at 13,967, along with 94 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

1.09 pm: COVID tests in India

Over 1.03 lakh samples for coronavirus have been tested in the country in the last 24 hours. India has so far tested 17.19 lakh samples.

12.59 pm: Lockdown extension Kerala

Barber shops, and salons have resumed services in Kochi. Kerala government has permitted only hair cutting and trimming in the salons.

12.47 pm: Corona pandemic: India Post resumes booking for international speed post to 14 nations

India Post Office has resumed booking for International Speed Post to 15 nations and international traded packet services to available destinations, informed Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He added that Delivery timelines will hinge upon aviation services, while the bookings for "our international parcel and letters remain suspended."

12.38 pm: Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi High Court suspends functioning of all subordinate and district courts till May 31

Taking in stock the lockdown 4.0 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi High Court has further suspended the functioning of all subordinate courts and district court till May 31. The court had earlier suspended the functioning of all subordinate courts till May 23.

12.28 pm: COVID-19 testing: Karnataka achieves 10,000 tests per day target, says state minister

Karnataka Minister K Sudhaka said on Friday that the state conducted 11,499 coronavirus tests on Thursday, achieving the target of scaling up to 10,000 tests per day well before the target date of May 31. He added Kalburgi that recorded the state's first COVID-19 case, conducted over 1,000 tests on Thursday.

12.19 pm: Domestic flights from May 25! Air India to start from 12:30 pm today

Air India will start domestic flight bookings from 12:30 pm on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the national carrier said, "Our Domestic Flight Bookings will start from 1230 hrs today. To book login to http://airindia.in or contact authorised travel agents or visit our booking offices or call customer care."

12.14 pm: Punjab lockdown relaxation

Special repatriation flight carrying 116 passengers from Vancouver in Canada reached Amritsar on Friday.

12.06 pm: Coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis and other party leaders stage a demonstration outside state BJP office in Mumbai, demanding the announcement of a Rs 50,000-crore package for farmers, labourers and workers of unorganised sector by the Maharashtra government.

11.57 am: Corona news Delhi: Senior officer in Parliament test COVID-19 positive

In second case involving parliament staff, a senior officer working in the editorial and translation (E and T cell) services was tested COVID-19 positive recently, reported the Hindustan Times. The officer had attended office till May 12 at the 5th floor of the Parliament annexe building. The first case from the parliament was that of a senior housekeeper who was tested positive last month.

11.48 am: Lucknow coronavirus latest updates

6 new COVID-19 cases recorded in KGMU hospital in Lucknow on Friday.

11.37 am: Opposition meet over COVID-19 situation in India today

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will chair a virtual meeting of opposition parties at 3 pm on Friday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country, migrants' issue as well as the economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting will be held via video-conferencing and will be attended by 18 political parties.

11.27 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 54 more infected

Rajasthan recorded 54 fresh coronavirus cases till 9 am on Thursday. Kota reported the most number of cases at 17, followed by Dungarpur. Only 1 death was registered in the last 24 hours. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan now stand at 6,281. Check Thursday's tally:

Kota 17

Dungarpur 14

Jaipur 13

Jhunjhunu 6

Ajmer 2

Bikaner 1

Dausa 1

11.16 am: Western Railways open passenger ticket reservation offices, counters from today

The Western Railways has taken the decision to re-open the passenger reservation offices (PRS) and ticket counters at select stations from Friday (May 22). 41 PRS will be opened from today. Meanwhile, the social distancing guidelines to stem the COVID-19 spread will be adhered to along with hygiene protocol.

The 41 PRS counters are:

Mumbai Division

1. Churchgate -2

2. Mumbai Central -2

3.Vasai Road -2

4. Valsad -2

5. Surat -2

6. Nandurbar -2

Ahmedabad Division

1. Ahmedabad -2

2. Sabarmati BG. -1

3. Viramgam -1

4. Gandhidham -1

5. Bhuj -1

6. Mahesana -1

7. Palanpur -1

Vadodara Division

1. Vadodara -2

2. NAIR -1

3. Bharuch -1

4. Ankleshwar -1

5. Nadiad -1

6. Anand -1

7. Godhra -1

Rajkot Division

1. Rajkot -1

Bhavnagar Division

1. Bhavnagar -1

2. Junagadh -1

3. Veraval -1

4. Porbandar - 1

Ratlam Division

1. Indore -1

2. Ujjain -2

3. Ratlam -2

4. Chittorgarh -1

5. Dahod -1

6. Nagda- 1

11.09 am: Maharashtra police coronavirus cases

Maharashtra Police said on Friday that 278 cops have been testes COVID-19 positive in the last 48 hours adding that the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the state now stand at 1,666 comprising 1,177 active cases, 473 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & other party leaders stage a demonstration outside state BJP office, demanding the announcement of a Rs 50,000-crore package for farmers, labourers & workers of unorganised sector by state govt. pic.twitter.com/8PVKjGFWhG ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

10.59 am: COVID-19 latest updates: Indiabulls Group asks over 2,000 employees to resign

Indiabulls Group has asked around 2,0000 of its staff to resign in the wake of coronavirus crisis. The financial services group, however, has clarified that this is part of its "annual attrition cycle".

10.49 am: Mumbai COVID-19 cases

Mumbai which is worst-hit city in India recorded 1,382 fresh coronavirus cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the city's tally to over 25,000. Mumbai accounts for 24% of the total COVID-19 cases in India.

10.44 am: Delhi coroanvirus cases continue to spike

Delhi continued to record the highest one-day jump in coronavirus cases for the third day in succession with 571 new infections. The total count of confirmed virus cases in the national capital now stands at 11,659 along with 194 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

10.35 am: US records 1,255 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

The United States recorded 1,255 fresh coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Johns Hopkins University. The country has recorded 1,577,140 COVID-19 cases and 94,702 deaths so far.

10.28 am: Train bookings and cancelations from today

As the Indian Railways is set to resume 200 trains from June 1, the bookings and cancellation of reserved tickets can be done from Friday through reservation counters, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensees, post offices, common servicer centres, and also through authorised IRCTC agents. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that the train ticket bookings would resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres (CSC) across India from May 22.

10.16 am: Coronavirus in China udpates: Wuhan bans wild meat

China's epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan has banned eating wild animals for 5 years. Lion, bat, Pangolin are off the menu

10.07 am: India-South Africa T20s in August?

India, South Africa may play 3 T20s in August end depending on the COVID situation in South Africa.

9.58 am: Bangladesh coronavirus drug

Bangladeshi doctors tout COVID-19 cure as they claim that Ivermectin with Doxycycline can treat COVID-19 patients. Doctors also claim that 60 patients were fully cured with the drug with recoveries reported within 4 days.

9.51 am: Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Biopharma giant AstraZeneca to back phase-3 trials by the University of Oxfor. AstraZeneca has also committed to manufacture the vaccine. First deliveries can be expected by September, 2020. India's Serum Institute is also a partener.

9.46 am: Global COVID-19 outbreak

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide top 5.1 million, while deaths cross 3,34,000. The United States' cases top 1.6 million, and death toll stands at 96,000.

9.39 am: Coronavirus impact: India's FY20 GDP projection

Finance Commission Chief NK Singh projects India's FY20 GDP between -6 to 1%. The commission's committee held meeting via video-conferencing on Thursday to review COVID-19 situation in the country and lay the roadmap till FY26.

9.36 am: US layoffs grow

39 million lose jobs in the United states. The country's unemployment rate may be 25% in June. 2.2 million more sough benefits last week.

9.32 am: Maharashtra stops trains

Maharashtra has stopped inter-state bookings on trains. Refund of tickets already bought.

9.27 am: Total COVID-19 deaths in India near 3,600-mark

India recorded 98 new deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's toll to 3,583, according to Union Health Ministry.

9.15 am: Over 6,000 coronavirus in 24 hours, highest jump in India's 1-day tally

India recorded over 6,088 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 98 deaths in 24 hours, taking the country's tally to over 1.18 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry.

9.05 am: India COVID-19 cases top 1.18 lakh

India's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked to 1,18,447 on Friday, including 66,330, 48,533 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,583 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.00 am: Gujarat coronavirus cases

Gujarat recorded over 350 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths on Thursday. The state's total now stands at 12,905, as per the Union Health Ministry.

8.53 am: COVID-19 update from Uttar Pradesh (UP)

UP saw the biggest one-day jump in its coronavirus cases at 341 on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 5,515. Barabanki recorded a maximum of 54 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's total to 133.

8.45 am: Maharashtra coronavirus: State records over 41,000 cases, takes India's tally to over 1.12 lakh

Maharashtra has so far reported the highest count of COVID-19 cases in India at over 41,000. The state recorded 2,345 fresh coronavirus cases, and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours.

