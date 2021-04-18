COVID-19 is airborne but doesn't mean outside air is contaminated; here's what it means

The Lancet report that states that unlike what was believed earlier, coronavirus might actually be airborne, is the talk of the town. The report, authored by six experts from the US, the UK and Canada, said, "SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted primarily by the airborne route". The authors also gave 10 reasons backing their claim. They also called for immediate modification of established COVID-19 protocols. But this might not mean quite what you think it means.

Many have taken it to believe that the outside air could be contaminated with coronavirus and stepping out might mean that one contracts the virus. However, that's not the case. Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, explained what it actually means. "Lancet study: Airborne does NOT mean outside air is contaminated. It means the virus may remain suspended in the air - typically in indoor settings - and pose a risk. Our parks and beaches are still the safest places to enjoy without a mask (provided 6 ft distance)," he tweeted.

Our parks and beaches are still the safest places to enjoy without a mask (provided 6 ft distance) Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) April 17, 2021 Younus also explained the easiest way to keep oneself safe from the virus - face masks. He elaborated that it is known that COVID spreads through droplets to being airborne. "LANCET STUDY: No worries. We know COVID spreads (droplet to airborne) in a spectrum," adding that the best solution is N95 or KN95 masks, and not cloth masks. He also suggested that the masks must be used alternatively every 24 hours. "Solution: Buy two N95 or KN95 masks. Use one today; leave the other in a PAPER bag for tomorrow. Keep alternating every 24 hours. Reuse for weeks if they aren't damaged. Ditch cloth masks," said Younus. LANCET STUDY: No worries. We know COVID spreads (droplet to airborne) in a spectrum



The Lancet report says that detailed analysis of human behaviour and interactions, as well as room sizes and other variables are consistent with airborne spread of SARS-CoV-2. "Long-range transmission of SARS-CoV-2 between people in adjacent rooms but never in each other's presence has been documented in quarantine hotels," the paper said.

