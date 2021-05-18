COVID-19: Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for families with death in Delhi, free education for orphaned children

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a slew of decisions to provide relief to families affected with COVID-19 in the national capital. The Delhi government will provide free food grains, monthly pension for families who have lost breadwinner to COVID-19, among others.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to families who have lost any member due to the coronavirus. Besides, he also announced a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 for families who have lost their breadwinner due to COVID-19.

He said children have been hit hard by the pandemic and said Delhi government will provide free education to children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19. The Delhi government will also provide Rs 2,500 every month to such children till the time they turn 25 years old.

The national capital has reported 14.02 lakh COVID-19 cases cumulatively and over 22,000 people have lost their lives because of the infection.

Kejriwal also announced free food grains for 1 month for poor households who have been hit badly due to pandemic and the lockdowns. The Delhi government will provide 5 kg of food grains for free to poor household, including those who don't have ration card. This will be in addition to 5 kg of food grains being provided by the Centre.

No income certificate will be required to get free food grains, the chief minister said. The announcements will come into effect in a few days.

The national capital, which is recovering from the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, reported 4,482 new cases and 265 deaths in the preceding 24 hours as of Tuesday. The downtrend in positivity rate continued, with it dipping to 6.89 per cent.

