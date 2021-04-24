COVID-19 second wave: Ladakh makes RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers at Leh airport

The Union Territory of Ladakh has made it compulsory for passengers to undergo RT-PCR test at the Leh airport. Passengers will also have to be under mandatory quarantine till their reports are out. Offenders will be sent back from the entry points and FIRs will be lodged against all those caught furnishing fake RT-PCR reports, according to an official.

The decision assumes importance as locals especially those who arrived from outside Leh have tested positive for the virus in large numbers, according to the Medical Superintendent of the SNM Hospital Dr Nurzin. The Medical Superintendent added the new wave is affecting youngsters, especially small kids.

This decision was taken at a COVID-19 review meeting convened by Tashi Gyalson, Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of the LAHDC, Leh. Health officials, representatives of the paramilitary forces, police and district administration were present during this meeting.

Gyalson also directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the airport and the quarantine centres. Besides, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Leh also apprised the officials of the current COVID-19 scenario and steps taken by the health department.

The CMO talked about the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases, especially among the non-local labourers inducted by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Following this, the LAHDC Chairman directed BRO officials to restrict the induction of non-local labourers until further orders.

He also urged them to manage with the existing labourers by providing proper COVID-19 testing facilities and basic amenities at their quarantine centres.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: COVID-19: Second wave in India to peak by mid-May, 5,600 daily deaths likely