COVID-19 vaccination drive: Govt allows on-spot beneficiary registration

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has allowed on-spot beneficiary registration. The government, in an attempt to deal with the issue of low turnout of healthcare workers at coronavirus vaccine sites, has modified the Co-WIN app and enabled states to accommodate walk-ins.

Dr RS Sharma, chairman of the empowered group on COVID-19 vaccination said the average vaccination sessions of 100 were allowed per site but in some centres fewer people were turning up. He said they have made a provision in the app to accommodate beneficiaries scheduled to take the shots on other dates as well. "Earlier, the software wasn't designed to accept beneficiaries outside the day's list but now they can," he said as mentioned in a report in Hindustan Times.

He said that changes in the software made sense because otherwise a lot of resources would have gone to waste, including manpower at the Centre and vaccine supplies. Sharma said if a person who landed at the session site is eligible to receive the vaccine, then there would be no problem. "Why waste resources and time, since we have to vaccinate a particular number of healthcare workers anyway," he said.

However, even as walk-ins have been allowed, priority would be given to current day beneficiaries. The ones who are registered for the day would be vaccinated first and then others would be accommodated if the current day beneficiaries do not turn up. Eligibility conditions are non-negotiable. Sharma added that everyone who gets vaccinated must be accounted for so that tracking is done effectively.

Talking about reports of glitches in the Co-WIN app, he said there are some minor hiccups, which are normal if such a large-scale system is put in production. He says despite dry-runs, there is always a possibility of encountering new issues that might have been missed before. He said that none of what the team has seen so far is major. Some are procedural issues that have since been rectified.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccination Day 3: Further dip in turnout; just 8 get jabs at AIIMS

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine: Dr Reddy's gets DCGI approval to conduct Sputnik V Phase 3 trials