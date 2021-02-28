COVID-19 vaccination phase 2: CoWIN registration begins 9 am tomorrow; here's how to apply

As India gears up to start second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from Monday, people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities will now be eligible to register themselves on CoWIN platform from March 1. Registration on CoWIN, the government portal for COVID-19 vaccination drive, will open at 9 am on Monday and the beneficiaries can avail on-site registrations wherein they can walk into identified centres, get themselves registered and get vaccinated.

The eligible people can register and book appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the CoWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu, etc.

As per modalities released by the government, there will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose. Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened.

For example, for 1st March the slots will be open from 9 am till 3 pm on that day, and the appointments can be booked anytime before that, subject to availability. However, on 1st March an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available. A slot for second dose will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Center on 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose. If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then appointment of both doses will be cancelled.

Here's how to register on Co-WIN portal

The eligible persons can register at the CoWIN 2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process. With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number. The Photo ID Card Number for each such beneficiary must be different. Either of the following Photo Identity Documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration-

1. Aadhar Card/Letter

2. Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)

3. Passport

4. Driving License

5. PAN Card

6. NPR Smart Card

7. Pension Document with photograph

In the second phase of the world's largest inoculation drive, around 10 crore people would be administered the vaccine at 10,000 government medical facilities and over 20,000 private hospitals. While the vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of the shot. While the vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of the shot.

