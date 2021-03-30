You can get COVID-19 vaccination without registration in Delhi from 3-6pm

In case you are unable to get yourself and your family registered for COVID-19 vaccination, the Delhi government has announced a 6 hour-long window when people without pre-registration can get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "People were facing difficulty in registration for vaccination, many people aren't tech-savvy. Even if they get registered they get busy and don't reach centers. So, government has decided to keep 3pm-9pm as window when people can go for vaccination without registration."



Around 11.97 lakh doses were administered in the national capital as of March 30, i.e., Monday. Out of these, more than 9.60 lakh people received the first dose whereas 2.37 lakh people got the second dose of the life-saving jabs.

When asked whether a lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections was imminent, Satyendar Jain said this was not a solution to keep COVID-19 spread in check. He added there are enough hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and these could be increased if the need arises.

As per Union Health Ministry's COVID-19 dashboard, Delhi has reported over 6.57 lakh total COVID-19 cases. Out of these, over 6.39 lakh people have recovered whereas the COVID-19 death toll reached 11,006 in the national capital. There are 7,545 active coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Meanwhile, India aims to vaccinate at least 30 crore people by August 2021. Nationwide immunisation campaign will be expanded gradually from the elderly and vulnerable to everyone over 45 years of age from April 1.

