COVID-19 vaccine for children of 2-18 years likely by Oct

COVID-19 vaccine makers are conducting trials for children in a very fast pace and an approved candidate is likely by September-October, according to AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria. Dr Guleria said that vaccine manufacturers including Bharat Biotech are conducting trials and data for the same is likely to be out by September-October.

"One is hopeful that the trial will be completed early and possibly with follow up of about two-three months, we shall have data by September. Hopefully, by that time, approvals will be there so that by September-October, we'll have vaccines from our country which we can give to children," stated Dr Guleria in an interview with ANI.

The doctor added that children usually have the mild disease but it is imperative to develop the vaccines because in order to control the pandemic, everyone should be inoculated. He said that parents have also come forward with their children for the trials.

Bharat Biotech is currently conducting trials in the age group of 2-18 years.

Dr Guleria spoke about other vaccines in the works including Zydus Cadila's. He said that a new platform is being used to offer the DNA vaccine and it is 'something that we should be proud of'. He added that research has not been done in the past in India for that platform.

The AIIMS chief stated that Pfizer has been in talks with the government for a while and is likely to have reached the final stage. "One is hopeful that it should occur because the negotiations with the company has been going on for quite some time. I am sure now they are reaching a stage where a final understanding will be there," he mentioned.

Also read: Mixing two vaccines 'seems to be working well': WHO scientist

Also read: Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trials; SEC nod to phase 3 data