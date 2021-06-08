CoWIN vaccine certificate to be linked to passport for international travel

People who are undertaking international travel for educational purposes or employment opportunities or are part of India's contingent to Tokyo Olympics will need to get their CoWIN certificates linked to their passports. In a statement on Monday, the Centre said that this decision has been taken following several representatives received by the Health Ministry to allow administration of second dose of Covishield to people whose planned travel date falls before the mandated minimum interval of 84 days from first shot.

"With a view to providing full coverage of vaccination and facilitating international travel for such genuine reasons, the following procedure shall be followed for administration of second dose of Covishield vaccine for such beneficiaries.

This special dispensation will be available to:

1. Students who have to undertake foreign travel for the purposes of education.

2. Persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries.

3. Athletes, sportspersons and accompanying staff of Indian contingent attending International Olympic Games be held in Tokyo," said the Centre.

States and UTs will designate an official in each district who will accord such permissions. The authorities will give permission keeping in mind whether 28 days have passed since first dose, and genuineness of the purpose of travel.

The government also advised such people to avail their vaccines through passport that is one of the permissible ID documents. If passport has not been used during first dose, then details of photo ID card for vaccination will be printed on the certificate. "Wherever necessary, the competent authority may issue another certificate linking the vaccination certificate with the passport number of the beneficiary," stated the ministry.

"This facility shall be available to those who need to undertake international travel for these specified purposes in the period up to 31st August, 2021. All technical protocols as prescribed in the Guidelines of the Ministry regarding COVID Vaccination Centres and AEFI management etc. shall have be followed," said the Centre.

