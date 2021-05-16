Cyclone Tauktae to intensify further; here's the list of Do's and Dont's

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued a list of do's and don'ts for dealing with Cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone, which originated in the Arabian Sea, is expected to hit the west coast of India on Tuesday i.e May 18. Nearly 100 rescue teams have been deployed to six states which are expected to be worst affected by Cyclone Tauktae, according to NDTV. These are - Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa.

The NDMA has advised people to actively follow weather updates on TV, radio, and newspapers. "Ignore rumours, stay calm and don't panic". The response agency also urged people to "Act Now!" and asked people "Why wait till the last moment?" it said. (doesn't make sense, rewrite.)

Do's and Don'ts before Cyclone Tauktae hits

The NDMA has advised people that before the cyclone hits they should keep their mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity. Other measures, the agency suggested, include keeping documents and other valuables in waterproof containers and keeping an emergency kit handy for safety and survival during the cyclone. The NDMA has asked fishermen not to venture out into the sea.

Do's and Don'ts during cyclone Tauktae

During Cyclone Tauktae, the agency has advised people to keep the windows and doors of their homes closed and shut down electrical mains and gas supply. "If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of a cyclone". The authority has also advised people not to drink boiling/chlorinated water during Cyclone Tauktae," the NDMA noted,

The response agency has also advised those outside to seek shelter during Cyclone Tauktae "as soon as possible."

"Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, and other sharp objects," NDMA said. The authority has also advised people not to enter damaged buildings during the cyclone.

Cyclone Tauktae is expected to hit the Gujarat coast by May 18, according to IMD predictions.(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

Also Read: Cyclone Tauktae: IndiGo, Vistara say flights to be impacted