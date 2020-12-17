Defence Ministry gives nod to acquisition proposals worth Rs 28,000 crore

Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday, December 17, that it has approved acquisition proposals worth Rs 28,000 crore.

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which is the highest decision-making body of the ministry, gave a go-ahead to the proposals, out of which acquisitions amounting to Rs 27,000 crore would be sourced from Indian authorities.

"Six of the seven proposals, that is, Rs 27,000 crore out of Rs 28,000 crore for which Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) were granted, will be sourced from the Indian industry to give a boost to the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives of the government," the ministry said in a release.

This was the first meeting of the DAC under the new regime of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and "these were first set of Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) accorded, with majority AoNs being accorded in the highest categorisation of Buy Indian (IDDM)," Defence Ministry said in a release.

Acquisition proposals approved by the ministry comprised the DRDO designed and developed Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Systems for the Indian Air Force, Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Navy and Modular Bridges for the Indian Army.