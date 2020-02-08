Delhi Election Exit Poll Results: Watch Live Streaming of Delhi Exit Polls on India Today, Aaj Tak

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020: The polling for the Delhi election 2020 is underway on Saturday. The voting in Delhi started at 8 am today and will end at 6 pm. The counting of the votes polled in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will happen on February 11. The result of Delhi polls 2020 will also be announced on the same day.

The exit polls for the Delhi elections will be released post voting on February 8. In January, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora prohibited media organisation to publish exit polls in any manner during polling hours (8 am -6 pm).

What are exit polls?

Exit polls are basically a poll or survey of voters that is conducted immediately after they cast their votes. While election opinion polls try to gauge the mood of the nation by asking people who they are likely to vote for, exit polls ask voters which party did they actually vote for. Such polls are conducted by various organisations which use different methods for the purpose. But, it's important to note that this is, ultimately, just educated crystal-ball-gazing and not necessarily the writing on the wall.

Where to watch live coverage of Delhi election exit poll?

Delhi election exit poll results can be watched online on the Aaj Tak website. India Today channel will also do live coverage the Delhi election exit poll. One can also watch live webcast of Delhi election exit poll on it's YouTube channel. Business Today will bring you live updates of Delhi Assembly Election 2020 exit poll. Users can visit our website businesstoday.in. and even check our live blog for the latest updates. For Hindi viewers, Aaj Tak would bring you live updates of Delhi Election.

The tenure of the current Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on February 22. The highly charged Delhi Election 2020 is a three-cornered contest between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

AAP is contesting on all 70 Assembly constituencies, the Congress has fielded candidates on 66 seats. Whereas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting from 67 seats. The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in alliance with the Congress and, is contesting on four seats. On the contrary, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Janata Dal (United) are in alliance with BJP. The BJP has set aside two seats for JDU and one for LJP.

Key candidates to watch out for in the Delhi election from AAP are- Arvind Kejriwal (contesting from New Delhi seat), Manish Sisodia (from Patparganj), Raghav Chadha (Rajinder Nagar), Somnath Bharti(Malviya Nagar) and Atishi ( Kalkaji).

Key candidates to watch out for in the Delhi election from BJP are- Sunil Yadav (contesting from New Delhi seat), Kapil Mishra (Model Town), Vijendra Gupta (Rohini), Om Prakash Sharma (Vishwas Nagar) and Jagdish Pradhan (Mustafabad).

Key candidates to watch out for in the Delhi election from Congress are- Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka), Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk) and Arvinder Singh Lovely (Gandhi Nagar). Congress has fielded party's Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra's daughter Shivani from Kalkaji.

In 2015, AAP had swept the Delhi Election 2015 with a landslide majority. It won a total of 67 seats and the BJP was reduced to only three seats. The Congress, which was dethroned by the AAP in 2014, did not win a single seat.

