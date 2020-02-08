Delhi Election 2020: Full list of Congress candidates

Delhi Election 2020: The Grand Old party or the Indian National Congress had released its list of candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly elections last month. The party had released a list of 69 candidates for the 70 constituencies. Congress candidate contesting from the New Delhi seat hasn't been revealed in the list of candidates shared on the official Twitter handle.

The party has fielded senior Congress leader Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran and the former President of the Delhi Pradesh Committee Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. The party has also given tickets to eight women candidates such as the former Women and Child Development Minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar (SC) and the National Media coordinator of the INC, Radhika Khera from Janakpuri.

Full list of Congress candidates

Abhishek Dutt: Kasturba Nagar

Adarsh Shastri: Dwarka

Akansha Ola: Model Town

Ali Mehndi: Mustafabad

Alka Lamba:Chandni Chowk

Amandeep Singh Sudan: Rajouri Garden

Amar Lata Sangwan: Timarpur

Anveeksha Tripathi Jain: Babarpur

Dr Ashok Kumar Walia: Krishna Nagar

Arvinder Singh: Deoli (SC)

Arvinder Singh Lovely: Gandhinagar

Dev Raj Arora: Shakur Basti

Devender Yadav: Badli

Gaurav Dhanak: Karol Bagh (SC)

Gurcharan Singh Raju: Vishwas Nagar

Dr Hari Dutt Sharma: Laxmi Nagar

Hari Kishan Jindal: Wazirpur

Haroon Yusuf: Ballimaran

Jai Kishan: Sultanpur Majra (SC)

JS Nayol: Shalimar Bagh

Kamal Kant Sharma: Tri Nagar

Krishna Tirath: Patel Nagar (SC)

Laxman Rawat: Patparganj

Mandeep Singh: Nangloi Jat

Ch Mateen Ahmed: Seelampur

Mirza Javed Ali: Matia Mahal

Mukesh Goel: Adarsh Nagar

Dr Narender Nath: Shahdara

Dr Naresh Kumar: Mundka

Neetu Verma: Malviya Nagar

Poonam Azad: Sangam Vihar

Pradeep Kumar Pandey: Rithala

Priyanka Singh: RK Puram

Radhika Khera: Janakpuri

Rajesh Lilotia: Mangolpuri (SC)

Ramesh Kumar Popli: Moti Nagar

Dr SP Singh: Gokalpur (SC)

Satish Lohia: Chhatarpur

Satbir Sharma: Sadar Bazaar

Siddharth Kundu: Narela

Shivani Chopra: Kalkaji

Shubham Sharma: Tughlakabad

Sukhbir Singh Pawar: Greater Kailash

Sumesh Gupta: Rohini

Surender Kumar: Bawana (SC)

Talvinder Singh Marwah: Jangpura

Veer Singh Dhingan: Seemapuri (SC)

Vijay Kumar: Trilokpuri (SC)

Vipin Sharma: Rohtas Nagar

Yaduraj Chaudhary: Ambedkar Nagar (SC)

Delhi goes to poll on February 8 and the results for the Delhi elections 2020 will be released on February 11. Delhi elections will be a three pronged fight to the finish for the ruling party BJP, the Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

