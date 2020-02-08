Delhi Election 2020: Full list of Congress candidates

Delhi Election 2020: The Grand Old party or the Indian National Congress had released its list of candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly elections last month. The party had released a list of 69 candidates for the 70 constituencies. Congress candidate contesting from the New Delhi seat hasn't been revealed in the list of candidates shared on the official Twitter handle.
The party has fielded senior Congress leader Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran and the former President of the Delhi Pradesh Committee Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. The party has also given tickets to eight women candidates such as the former Women and Child Development Minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar (SC) and the National Media coordinator of the INC, Radhika Khera from Janakpuri.
Also Read: Delhi Election 2020 Live Updates: Capital set to vote today, polling to begin at 8 am
Full list of Congress candidates
Abhishek Dutt: Kasturba Nagar
Adarsh Shastri: Dwarka
Akansha Ola: Model Town
Ali Mehndi: Mustafabad
Alka Lamba:Chandni Chowk
Amandeep Singh Sudan: Rajouri Garden
Amar Lata Sangwan: Timarpur
Anveeksha Tripathi Jain: Babarpur
Dr Ashok Kumar Walia: Krishna Nagar
Arvinder Singh: Deoli (SC)
Arvinder Singh Lovely: Gandhinagar
Dev Raj Arora: Shakur Basti
Devender Yadav: Badli
Gaurav Dhanak: Karol Bagh (SC)
Gurcharan Singh Raju: Vishwas Nagar
Dr Hari Dutt Sharma: Laxmi Nagar
Hari Kishan Jindal: Wazirpur
Haroon Yusuf: Ballimaran
Jai Kishan: Sultanpur Majra (SC)
JS Nayol: Shalimar Bagh
Kamal Kant Sharma: Tri Nagar
Krishna Tirath: Patel Nagar (SC)
Laxman Rawat: Patparganj
Mandeep Singh: Nangloi Jat
Ch Mateen Ahmed: Seelampur
Mirza Javed Ali: Matia Mahal
Mukesh Goel: Adarsh Nagar
Dr Narender Nath: Shahdara
Dr Naresh Kumar: Mundka
Neetu Verma: Malviya Nagar
Poonam Azad: Sangam Vihar
Pradeep Kumar Pandey: Rithala
Priyanka Singh: RK Puram
Radhika Khera: Janakpuri
Rajesh Lilotia: Mangolpuri (SC)
Ramesh Kumar Popli: Moti Nagar
Dr SP Singh: Gokalpur (SC)
Satish Lohia: Chhatarpur
Satbir Sharma: Sadar Bazaar
Siddharth Kundu: Narela
Shivani Chopra: Kalkaji
Shubham Sharma: Tughlakabad
Sukhbir Singh Pawar: Greater Kailash
Sumesh Gupta: Rohini
Surender Kumar: Bawana (SC)
Talvinder Singh Marwah: Jangpura
Veer Singh Dhingan: Seemapuri (SC)
Vijay Kumar: Trilokpuri (SC)
Vipin Sharma: Rohtas Nagar
Yaduraj Chaudhary: Ambedkar Nagar (SC)
Delhi goes to poll on February 8 and the results for the Delhi elections 2020 will be released on February 11. Delhi elections will be a three pronged fight to the finish for the ruling party BJP, the Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.
Also Read: Delhi Election 2020: How to vote, find polling booth, and other FAQs
Also Read: Delhi Election 2020: Voting date, Exit poll result, election FAQs, full schedule, seats
Also Read: Delhi Election 2020: Polling in national capital tomorrow; here's all you need to know
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today