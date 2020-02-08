Delhi Election: Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP top brass, Prashant Kishor to review EVMs' security

Delhi Election: After exit polls predicted a comprehensive win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reportedly called a meeting of senior leaders of the party and its election strategist Prashant Kishor to discuss the security of Electronic Voting Machines, or EVMs.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has roped Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC, which was a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

According to media report, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Gopal Rai are also present at the meeting.

Several exit polls predict Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal returning to the power for a third term with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) likely to secure over two-thirds majority. India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts a landslide victory for Aam Admi Party in 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is expected to win 59-68 seats, the survey predicts. Meanwhile, BJP will once again remain a distant second with only 2-11 seats. Congress will not be able to win any seats, the exit poll suggests.

Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed the exit polls with the party's state unit chief Manoj Tiwari claiming that all exit polls will be proved wrong on the result day, February 11. Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs this evening after exit polls predicted a dismal performance by the national party. The meeting was attended by the party's national chief JP Nadda, along with other party leaders including Vijay Goel, Prakash Javadekar, Hardeep Singh and Nityanand Rai.

The counting of the votes polled in all the 70 Assembly constituencies during Delhi elections will happen on February 11. The result for Delhi elections 2020 will also be announced on the same day.

The voter turnout in a single-phased Delhi elections, which started at 8 am today, was low as compared to previous Assembly election. Over 57 per cent of the enlisted voters exercised their franchise on Saturday. Overall voter turnout for Delhi elections in 2015 was 67.47 per cent.

