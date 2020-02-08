Delhi Exit Poll Live Updates: India Today-Axis My India predicts another landslide victory for AAP

Despite the spirited election campaign by Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, voter turnout remained dismal on poll day in Delhi. As voting ends in the national capital, exit polls predict AAP comfortably winning 2020 Delhi Asembly elections, with BJP being a distant second. All the while, Congress is once again looking to draw a blank.

A party will need at least 36 seats to stake a claim to power in the 70-strong Delhi Legislative Assembly. In the last Assembly elections in 2015, AAP registered a landslide victory by winning 67 seats, whereas BJP was limited to three seats. Congress could not win even one seat.

Follow BusinessToday.In for live updates from exit polls on 2020 Delhi Assembly elections:

8:05 pm: An exit poll by NewsX-Polstrat suggests AAP could win 50-56 seats, BJP 10-14 seats, Congress 0-1 seat.

8:00 pm: ABP-C Voter exit poll also predicts AAP coming to power with a definite majority. The survey predicts AAP winning 49-63 seats, whereas BJP is likely to get 5-19 seats. Congress will be limited to 0-4 seats.

7:54 pm: India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts a landslide victory for Aam Admi Party in 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is expected to win 59-68 seats, the survey predicts. Meanwhile, BJP will once again remain a distant second with only 2-11 seats. Congress will not be able to win any seats, the exit poll suggests

7:53 pm: In New Delhi, AAP is once again set to win 9-10 seats, whereas BJP will win 0-1 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India exit poll.

7:50 pm: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari claims exits polls placing his party second in the 2020 Delhi elections will be proved wrong.

.. EVM .. Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 8, 2020 7:43 pm: As per India Today-Axis My India exit poll, AAP is set to win 9-10 seats in South Delhi, whereas BJP will once again be limited to 0-1 seats. 7:34 pm: Amit Shah calls a meeting of BJP MPs as AAP surges ahead in 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. 7:28 pm: India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts AAP winning 9-10 seats in East Delhi, whereas BJP will be limited to 0-1 seats. Congress is likely to once again draw a blank. 7:25 pm: TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero foresees easy win for AAP The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll predicts AAP winning 54 seats in 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. According to the survey, BJP is likely to win only 15 seats, whereas Congress might win one seat. 7:10 pm: AAP projected to win 9-10 seats in Chandni Chowk area in India Today-Axis My India exit poll. BJP to be limited to 0-1 seats. Congress to again draw a blank. 6:51 pm: India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts North East Delhi going to AAP: AAP: 7-9 BJP+: 1-3 Congress+: 0 6:43 pm: Republic-Jan Ki Baat survey projects up to 61 seats for AAP The Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted AAP vote share shrinking in 2020 Delhi elections to 48-61 seats. BJP is expected to win 9-21 seats, whereas Congress might emerge victorious on one seat. 6:41 pm: Out of 10 seats in North West Delhi, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts: AAP: 7-9 BJP+: 1-3 Congress+: 0 6:38 pm: Times Now-IPSOS exit poll predicts comfortable victory for AAP The Times Now-IPSOS exit poll predicts AAP coming back to power with 44 seats, whereas BJP would increase its tally to 26 seats. The survey gives no seats to Congress. 6:37 pm: Out of 10 seats in West Delhi, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts: AAP: 9-10 BJP+: 0-1 Congress+: 0 Others: 0 6:34 pm: Strong anti-incumbency factor in favour of AAP in West Delhi, says Pradeep Gupta of Axis My India. 6:30 pm: India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts a sweep in West Delhi for Aam Admi Party. 6:00 pm: Voting percentage was pegged at 54.65 per cent by 6:00 pm. 6:00 pm: Women protesters from Shaheen Bagh vote in batches to keep agitation alive On a sit-in for over a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act, women protesters at Shaheen Bagh voted in batches on Saturday so that the agitation remains unaffected. While some of the women voted in the morning, others chose to get their fingers inked in the afternoon and the remaining in the evening. In the meantime, the menfolk from Shaheen Bagh filled in at the protest site when the women protestors were away completing domestic chores. The Shaheen Bagh protest site had become a focal point in the BJP's poll campaign. (PTI) 5:41 pm: Voting underway at a polling booth in Shaheen Bagh. #DelhiElections2020: Voting underway at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri. pic.twitter.com/URTFL7OpJq ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

5:30 pm: Women voters participated enthusiatically in voting during 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

5:30 pm: Voter turnout in Delhi Assembly elections reaches 53.18 per cent.