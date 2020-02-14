Delhi Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Modi for swearing-in ceremony

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan on February 16. AAP on Wednesday also invited Avyaan Tomar, also known as 'Little Mufflerman' and 'Baby Kejriwal' to the oath-taking ceremony on February 16.

The one-year-old was first spotted at the ITO headquarters of the AAP on the Delhi Assembly elections result day. The Delhi polls results were declared on February 11.

Big Announcement: Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is - AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory in these elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats. Kejriwal won from his New Delhi constituency with a margin of 21,697 votes against BJP candidate Sunil Yadav. AAP's landslide win in the Delhi elections is being attributed to Kejriwal's strategy of strictly focusing on civic issues and good governance.

The saffron party, however, could secure only 8 seats in the Delhi 2020 elections, although there was a slight improvement in its vote share compared to the 2015 elections. The Congress party could not secure a single seat in these Delhi elections. Meanwhile, AAP took to Twitter to share that over 10 lakh people had joined the party after its victory in the Delhi elections 2020.

More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory. To join AAP, give a missed a call on : 9871010101#JoinAAP pic.twitter.com/o79SV8bj01 - AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020

Also read: AAP invites 'Little Mufflerman' to Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal's oath taking ceremony: Check date, timings, other details