Delhi Exit poll: Who will win Delhi elections? Kejriwal's AAP likely to make hat-trick

As the voting in Delhi comes to end, Delhi residents are eagerly awaiting the final outcome to the electoral battle. Several exit polls predict Arvind Kejriwal returning as Delhi Chief Minister for a third term with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) likely to secure over two-thirds majority, most exit polls have predicted.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts a landslide victory for Aam Admi Party in 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is expected to win 59-68 seats, the survey predicts. Meanwhile, BJP will once again remain a distant second with only 2-11 seats. Congress will not be able to win any seats, the exit poll suggests

The Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted that Arvind Kejriwal's AAP may retain power in Delhi. AAP is predicted to win 48-61 seats, the BJP would manage 9-21 seats and the Congress 0-1.

According to the Times Now-IPSOS, the AAP is predicted to bag 44 Assembly seats in Delhi. The BJP may win 26 seats and the Congress is predicted to win none.

As per votes polled till 3 pm, the exit poll conducted by Sudarshan News has predicted that the AAP would retain Delhi, winning 40-45 Assembly seats. The BJP, it has predicted, would bag 24-28 seats and the Congress, may manage to bag 2-3 seats.

ABP-C Voter exit poll also predicts AAP coming to power with a definite majority. The survey predicts AAP winning 49-63 seats, whereas BJP is likely to get 5-19 seats. Congress will be limited to 0-4 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll predicts AAP winning 54 seats in 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. According to the survey, BJP is likely to win only 15 seats, whereas Congress might win one seat.

The counting of the votes polled in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will happen on February 11 and the result of Delhi polls 2020 will also be announced on the same day. The voter turnout in a single-phased Delhi poll, which started at 8 am today, was low as compared to previous Assembly election.

In 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP reported a landslide victory by winning 67 out of 70 seats. The BJP, which was hoping to ride on Narendra Modi's magic before the elections, could only manage to secure three seats, while the Congress could not win even one seat.

