Delhi lockdown: DMRC releases schedule for Delhi Metro, check out timings

In view of the six-day lockdown imposed in Delhi to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday released revised guidelines for metro services and timings.

Delhi Metro services will be available at a frequency of 30 minutes during peak hours, while the services across the network will be available at a frequency of 1 hour during rest of the day during the lockdown.

The DMRC classified 8 am to 10 am period in morning and 5 pm to 7 pm slot in evening as peak hours.

During the lockdown period, metro services can be availed only by the exempted category of people as per the latest government order on production of valid IDs, DMRC said.

"During this period, travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity in the Metro. In addition, no standing passenger shall be allowed during the travel," it added.

Public Service Announcement regarding Delhi Metro's services till 26th April 2021.

Earlier today, the Delhi government announced a 6-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 6 am on April 26 amidst the surging COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

While essential services will be allowed to operate during the lockdown, government officers, judicial officers, court staff, medical personnel, media, people coming and going for COVID-19 vaccination, among others, will be exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

