Former PM Manmohan Singh tests COVID-19 positive, rushed to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh has tested positive for coronavirus. The 88-year-old leader was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday.

After the news broke, several senior political leaders from Congress and other parties wished Singh a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished his predecessor a speedy recovery.

Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery."

Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery â Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 19, 2021

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, "Dear Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time."

Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji,



Wishing you a speedy recovery.

India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time. â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 19, 2021

Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor stated, "Sorry to hear this. Wishing Dr ManMohan Singh a speedy & complete recovery. He has become the conscience-keeper of the nation in these challenging times. We all need him to be well."

Congress General Secrretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon."

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik tweeted, "Deeply concerned to know about the hospitalisation of former Prime Minister Shri #ManmohanSingh after being tested positive for #COVID19. Wishing him speedy recovery and praying for his good health."

Deeply concerned to know about the hospitalisation of former Prime Minister Shri #ManmohanSingh after being tested positive for #COVID19. Wishing him speedy recovery and praying for his good health. â Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 19, 2021

Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Sunday, listing suggestions to fight the second wave of coronavirus pandemic effectively. The former PM advised his successor to ramp up the pace of vaccination programme in the country. He also advised that one must not look at absolute numbers but the total percentage of population vaccinated.

Noting that India currently has vaccinated only a small fraction of its population, Singh said he is certain that with the right policy design, "we can do much better and very quickly". He added that he is forwarding his suggestions for consideration in a spirit of constructive cooperation in which he has always believed and acted upon.

