Delhi lockdown announcement creates storm on Twitter

The lockdown announcement created a storm on Twitter. While some netizens praised Kejriwal for his transparency in letting people know that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is serious, others said lockdown is a bad idea

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | April 19, 2021 | Updated 17:51 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced imposition of a lockdown from 10:00 pm on April 19 to 5:00 am on April 26 to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections.

"I appeal to Delhites to follow lockdown which is necessary to reduce Covid cases; we will improve health system during this time," Kejriwal said.

While essential services will be allowed to operate during the lockdown, the Delhi government will also set up more beds to treat the infected patients, he added.

Some Twitterati have problem with the lockdown rules, particularly the one which allows marriage ceremonies to be held with less than 50 people.

The lockdown announcement led to long queues at liquor shops in the national capital as they will remain closed for the next six days. While some netizens wanted the government to allow sale of liquor during the lockdown, others took the opportunity to share memes on the long lines at liquor shops.

