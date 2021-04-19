Delhi lockdown announcement creates storm on Twitter

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced imposition of a lockdown from 10:00 pm on April 19 to 5:00 am on April 26 to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections.

"I appeal to Delhites to follow lockdown which is necessary to reduce Covid cases; we will improve health system during this time," Kejriwal said.

While essential services will be allowed to operate during the lockdown, the Delhi government will also set up more beds to treat the infected patients, he added.

The lockdown announcement created a storm on Twitter. While some netizens praised Kejriwal for his transparency in letting people know that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is serious, others said lockdown is a bad idea.

Best part about today's PC by @ArvindKejriwal "Delhi has a really strong health system. But it has surpassed its capacity. Hence the lockdown, otherwise it'll come crumbling down." Hats off to the transparency. One of a kind in the fabricated world we live in. - Suyasha Sawhney (@suyasha_sawhney) April 19, 2021

Delhi's CM @ArvindKejriwal has been very transparent about what their plans to tackle #COVID is.. kudos to him.. on the other hand, no information about such plans in #Haryana yet. - R Bahubali (@bahubalireturns) April 19, 2021

Lockdown is not the solution of this Covid19, rather it creates penick among the people. CM of Delhi should think again. - Ram Lal Jain (@ram6jain) April 19, 2021

Some Twitterati have problem with the lockdown rules, particularly the one which allows marriage ceremonies to be held with less than 50 people.

Delhi Government has imposed a six-days lockdown. Still, marriages are allowed with 50 people in attendance. No matter how badly the country may grapple with Covid19, this institution of marriage continues to make place for itself. That's how powerful this institution is. - Paras Nath Singh (@parasnsingh95) April 19, 2021

#DelhiLockdown : ðLockdown from 10pm tonight to Mon 10am ðSHUT- Theatre, Beauty parlor, salon, park & garden, shop, weekly market, mall, restaurant & bar, gym, swimming pool ðConstruction Activity Prohibited (except if labour lives on site) Wait ð But Marriages r OK !! - AshDubey_ (@AshDubey_) April 19, 2021

The lockdown announcement led to long queues at liquor shops in the national capital as they will remain closed for the next six days. While some netizens wanted the government to allow sale of liquor during the lockdown, others took the opportunity to share memes on the long lines at liquor shops.

Huge Queue outside Liquor Shops in Delhi due to sudden announcement of Lockdown for a week. Same thing happened last year during Lockdowns. Why government is not including Liquor in essential commodities when they know that it's a great earning source of tax !!!! - Vijayendra Chauhan (@VijayendraChau5) April 19, 2021

Wine nd beer shop owners in delhi be like today ~ #DelhiLockdownpic.twitter.com/omzslhutq1 - ADESH | #maskupindia (@doc___AB) April 19, 2021

Yeh Hai "Dilli" Meri Jaan !! Crowd gathering for 'sanjivani' for 7-day lockdown in Delhi ðð pic.twitter.com/XUjw3oY97u - Aarti Sharma (@AartiiiSharma) April 19, 2021

6 days curfew announced in Delhi Meanwhile people running after liquor shops : pic.twitter.com/noc5Dir76Y - Swati Gupta ð¥³ (@JinglingWords) April 19, 2021

Also Read: Delhi under complete lockdown for six days, from tonight till April 26