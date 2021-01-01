Delhi Metro closes exit gates of Central Secretariat, 3 other stations; cites safety reasons

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on Friday, January 1, said that it has closed the exit gates of four metro stations due to security reasons.

The stations from where commuters cannot exit are Central Secretariat and Khan Market on the Violet line, Pragati Maidan (now called Supreme Court), and Mandi House on the Blue line.

However, entry and interchange are allowed at these stations. "Security Update Exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House are closed. Entry and interchange is permitted at these stations," DMRC posted on its official Twitter handle.

Concerned authorities in Delhi have already announced night-time curbs to avert gatherings in public places on December 31 and January 1, along with Mumbai and Bengaluru that initiated several restrictions to restrain New Year celebrations in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.

As per a Delhi government order issued on Wednesday, no more than five people can assemble at public places in the national capital from 11 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Friday, and then again from 11 pm on Friday to 6 am on Saturday.

The order, citing the infectious mutant UK strain of COVID-19, that has been detected in Delhi, does not apply to "licensed premises" such as hotels, clubs, and pubs, which already adhere to social distancing norms and coronavirus guidelines outlined by government authorities. Meanwhile, there are no restraints on assemblies in residential premises.