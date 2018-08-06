Delhi Metro Pink Line: Durgabai Deshmukh-Lajpat Nagar section opens today

The new section of Durgabai Deshmukh-Lajpat Nagar in Delhi Metro's Pink Line has become operational from 1:00 pm today. This new stretch comes as a big relief to commuters as it is expected to take major traffic away from Delhi's arterial roads. This section is 8.1 km long and is part of the Delhi Metro Pink Line from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. The stretch was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at 9:30 am via remote control.

The new section has six stations - Sir Vishweshariah Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar. Except Moti Bagh all five are underground. INA and Lajpat Nagar are also interchange stations for the Yellow Line and the Violet Line respectively.

The Durgabai Deshmukh-Lajpat Nagar section will reduce travel time for commuters drastically. One will be able to travel from INA to Rajouri Garden in 23 minutes, instead of the earlier 40 minutes. Lajpat Nagar to Rajouri Garden would be 28 minutes now, instead of the earlier 45 minutes, while it will take one 39 minutes instead of 47 minutes to travel from Lajpat Nagar to Netaji Subhas Place in the Red Line.

Twenty trains will ply from Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar with a frequency of 5 minutes 25 seconds during peak hours from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, 9 trains will make the rounds, with a frequency of 5 minutes 45 sec seconds, as mentioned by a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said that the remaining section of the Pink Line would be operational by September this year. The first stretch of the Pink Line was opened on March 14, connecting the North and South campuses of Delhi University.

The metro stations in this section has also been done up beautifully with artworks from abstract to traditional ones. The Bhikaji Cama Place metro station has a five-storey complex while the Moti Bagh station has a subway made by box pushing technique.

The highlight of this new stretch, however, is that it is going to be a boon for shoppers as it connects four of Delhi's most popular markets - INA, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar. These markets are also going to benefit from the metro stations as footfall is expected to increase due to easy access.

With a length of 59 km, Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar is the longest metro route with 38 stations. The operational length of the Delhi Metro is 296 km.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)