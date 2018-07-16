Delhi Metro Pink Line: Lajpat Nagar-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section to open by month end

The new stretch of Delhi Metro's Pink Line connecting Lajpat Nagar to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section will be inspected by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety on July 23. This new 8.1 km stretch will not only provide relief to commuters travelling between north and south Delhi, it is also going to connect four of the biggest markets in the city. The new stretch that has six stations in all - Sir Vishweshariah Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar - is expected to open by the end of the month. That, however, depends on the safety clearance. Another stretch of the same line - from Majlis Park to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus - that has 12 stations in all was inaugurated in February.

"After opening of this section, the Majlis Park-Lajpat Nagar section will become 29.66 km long and the length of operational network of the Delhi Metro will become 296 km," said Anuj Dayal, spokesperson for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), as mentioned in Hindustan Times.

Out of the six new stations, four - INA, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar - are popular markets of the city that are expecting to see a rise in footfall due to the Metro connectivity. Not only will this ease the accessibility, there will also be fewer private cars, preventing traffic snarls and chaos that come along with parking in markets such as Sarojini Nagar. While there is a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) multilevel parking lot in the area, finding an empty slot is a gamble. With two entry/exit gates approximately 50m away from the market, things are looking up for shoppers.

INA that already is connected by the Yellow Line, will be an interchange station making commuting easier for people travelling to North Delhi and Gurugram. Dilli Haat, too, will be easily accessible as it is located opposite the INA market.

South Extension that has been battling crippling traffic due to Metro construction can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. The new stretch will ease traffic in the Lajpat Nagar area as well.

This stretch is part of the 59-km-long route from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, the longest, that will consist of 38 metro stations.