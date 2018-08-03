Science and Technology Dept, Lockheed Martin, Tata Trusts choose 16 start-ups for IIGP 2.0

The India Innovation Growth Programme (IIGP) 2.0, a tripartite initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, Lockheed Martin and Tata Trusts, announced 16 winners of the 2018 edition across two categories -- social and industrial.

From the 3,000 applications received, 50 startups were shortlisted. All of them underwent training and mentorship programme for a week at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on business model, customer expectation, and commercialisation. From these shortlisted startups, a set of jury members chose the 16 winners. Last year, the programme had 10 startups.

IIGP has partnered with IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIM-A to mentor the winners for product commercialization, readiness for market, business models, Intellectual Property rights, competitive positioning and mechanisms for revenue.

The winners were awarded an amount of Rs 25 lakhs each. Most of the chosen startups are in the fields of health, assistive tech, agriculture, energy, robotics, water, and space technology.

Some of the winners from social innovations category are Aarna Biomedical Products whose product Poorti is an affordable, light weight post mastectomy kit, designed to cater the needs of breast cancer survivors. CareNX Innovations has a device for real-time self-screening of cervical cancer. Genrobotics Innovations has a Bandicoot robot, which is a semiautomatic robotic system for manhole and sewer line cleaning. Green Farming Forever Innovations' product Moksh traverses the agriculture farm post-harvest of rice crop. It picks the rice straw from ground on a real time basis and converts the rice-straw into a powder form. It takes 110 times lesser time in comparison to conventional dryers, saving 5-7 days for farmers.

Another set of winners were chosen in the industrial innovations category. Drivamp has smart electric vehicle charging stations and system controllers developed to reduce the impact of pollution and create an ecosystem for sustainable transport. Sastra Robotics India has an intelligent robot to automate real device human machine interface testing. The product aims to facilitate precise, risky and accurate jobs through realistic human arm capabilities. Irov Technologies is helping to make underwater inspections for critical infrastructure such as dams and bridges efficient and smarter.

Technological innovation, sustainability of the proposed solution, unique value proposition, development status, social impact and funding required for technology development were some of the parameters on which the start-ups were evaluated.

"We try to look at products that can be applied to the field directly and have larger market. Our emphasis is also on solutions that solve societal problems in rural areas as most of the innovation is required there," says Ganesh Neelam, Associate Director, Tata Trusts.

Phil Shaw, Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin India, said, "Since the launch of the programme in 2007, more than 7,000 innovative technologies have been evaluated and we have provided 400 Indian innovators with in-depth technology, commercial training and business development support."