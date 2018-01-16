Dera violence following Gurmeet Ram Rahim's arrest cost Haryana Rs 126,68,71,700

When Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted on August 25, 2017 by the special CBI court, violence erupted all across Haryana. According to the revised gist of losses and claims, the violence cost Haryana an amount of Rs 126,68,71,700. A report in Times of India mentions that Ambala incurred the maximum loss of Rs 46.84 crore.

Once Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted, mobs of his followers took to the streets, turned violent and damaged public and private property.

Fatehabad did not lose as much as Ambala but was second in terms of loss. The violence cost Fatehabad Rs 14.87 crore. While there was very little to no damage to public or private property in Fatehabad, the amount incurred is due to revenue losses and the amount spent on resources to control the situation.

Sirsa, where the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters are located incurred losses of Rs 13.57 crore, while Panchkula, the epicentre of the violence, which also suffered the maximum violence, suffered losses of Rs 10.57 crore. Thirty six people were also killed in Panchkula following police firing.

While places like Ambala and Panchkula was shaken by the violence and the losses thereafter, some districts did not suffer any losses. These include Hisar, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul and Yamunanagar.

According to the TOI report, the Advocate General of Haryana submitted these details to the Haryana High Court that is hearing a case on the Dera violence.