Diu becomes India's first fully solar-powered Union Territory

Leading the way for the entire country, Diu becomes the first destination to be fully run by solar power. The Union Territory has made such significant progress in the last three years that now Diu produces more than 100 per cent solar power. Diu, which has a geographical area of 42 sq km, has installed solar power plants across 50 acres of its land.

As mentioned in a report by Times of India, the UT generates total 13 MW of electricity from its solar power facilities, out of which 3 MW is generated from rooftop plants, while 10 MW is generated from the rest of the facilities.

Milind Ingle, Executive Engineer, Daman and Diu Electricity Department, said that the Union Territory was solely dependent on Gujarat for its water and electricity, so the administration decided to put up power plants to overcome this restriction.

Moreover, when electricity from Gujarat's power grids was served to Diu, it suffered a huge line loss. Once the solar facilities started generation of electricity, Diu's electricity loss was reduced marginally.

Ingle also added that Diu, with a population of 56,000, has a peak time demand of 7 MW but they generate about 10.5 MW of electricity daily.

Another benefit of solar energy is cost-cutting. Ingle said that after solar power, the monthly charges have been brought down by 12 per cent. Earlier, 0-50 unit charge was Rs 1.20 per unit, while it was Rs 1.50 for 50-100 unit. But once solar power started generating, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Goa and Union Territories removed the 0-50 unit slab entirely. Now, the 0-100 unit costs Rs 1.01 per unit.