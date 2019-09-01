I-T department creates new world record with 49 lakh online ITRs filed in a single day

The Income Tax department Sunday said that it has made history by realising a record 49 lakh 29 thousand Income Tax Return filings in a single day.

"The department made a history with an all-time high record of 49 lakh 29 thousand ITRs filed in a single day on August 31," Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

"This has perhaps created a history as the tax administration nowhere in the world has achieved such huge online e-filing ITRs in a single day and that too so smoothly," it added.

The department also stated that around 1.4 crore ITRs were filed in the last five peak days of August. It enunciated that "the peak filing rate per second was at 196 ITRs and peak filing rate per minute was at 7447 ITRs while peak filing rate per hour was at 3,87,571 ITRs" on August 31.

Furthermore, CBDT said that the Information Security team of IT department thwarted over 2205 malicious attacks on the website aimed at disrupting services in the peak period.

The department stated that there has been a 4% rise in the total ITR filings in FY20 at 5.65 crore (till August 31) from 5.42 crore in FY19.

CBDT said that out of the 5.65 Cr ITRs filed so far, 3.61 Cr ITRs have been verified. A large number of taxpayers about 2.86 Cr (79%) have opted for e-verification, mostly using Aadhaar OTP.

