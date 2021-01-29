'Economic Survey captures India's fight against COVID-19, strong economy fundamentals': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Economic Survey 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today, captures India's fight against COVID-19 and the nation's strong economy fundamentals. In a social media post, PM Modi said the survey emphasises on the huge potential for economic growth, the importance of further scaling up innovation and the way ahead in key areas like health.

The Economic Survey highlighted that India's policy response to deal with COVID-19 pandemic was mature and farsighted. The imposition of a stringent lockdown in the country saved lakhs of lives and helped faster recovery of the economy. The survey projected India's real GDP to record a growth of 11 per cent in 2021-22, which would be one of the world's fastest growths in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Parliament before the Budget Session, PM Modi said that the President highlighted India's efforts to remove poverty, boost reforms and fulfil the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He spoke in detail about the socio-economic transformations taking place in India, Modi added.

Earlier today, the PM said that the Union Budget 2021 is going to be part of a series of the four-five mini budgets presented in the form of economic packages last year. Speaking ahead of the commencement of Parliament's Budget Session, PM Modi noted that the day dots the outset of the Parliament session of a new decade that will chart out a bright future for India.

"Probably for first time in history, finance minister had to give four-five mini budgets in 2020 in form of different packages... I am confident that this budget will also be seen as part of series of the four-five mini budgets," the Prime Pinister said at the Parliament complex on Friday.

"Today commences the first session of this decade. This decade is very important for the bright future of India. A golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfill the dreams seen by the freedom fighters," PM Modi further stated.

He added that "this decade should be fully utilised" and keeping this in mind "there should be discussions in the session focusing on the decade" which is what the nation expects. PM Modi said that the coming decade "is vital for India's progress" adding that there should be "detailed debates and discussions on the floor of Parliament."

The Budget Session commenced on Friday ahead of the annual Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.