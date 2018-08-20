New eight-lane road to connect Delhi's DND Flyway to Gurugram-Mumbai Expressway

The government is planning to extend the Gurugram-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway project to Delhi. The land acquisition process for the Greenfield Expressway has already started after the approval of the new alignment, which would reduce land acquisition cost by up to Rs 20,000 crore as the highway will travel through backward and undeveloped areas.

Now the government is planning to connect the Gurugram-Mumbai E-way (also known as Western Peripheral Expressway) further with the DND flyway in Delhi through an eight-lane 58km road. This extended road project would cost the government around Rs 2,000 crore, excluding the land acquisition.

"About three lakh vehicles (in units of cars) daily take the NH-8, which connects Delhi with Mumbai. This is one of the reasons for congestion on this stretch. This new link will decongest NH-8 and will also help reduce traffic congestion in Delhi," a TOI report quoted an official as saying.

The Gurugram-Mumbai expressway, which will cost the government around Rs 1-lakh crore, would connect India's two most backward districts, Mewat (Haryana) and Dahod (Gujarat). The expressway is expected to reduce the 1450-km distance between Delhi and Mumbai by over 200km.

In April, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said his ministry had planned major initiatives to de-congest Delhi-NCR, with total 10 projects already underway in the region, which would cost the government around Rs 35,600 crore. Experts, however, believe that the government would have a tough time getting the land in neighbouring areas of Delhi.

Under the Modi government's ambitious plan to decongest Delhi, two major road projects -- Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) and Western Peripheral Expressway (WPE) - are being carried out around the metro city. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway has already been inaugurated while WPE is under construction with only the Manesar-Palwal section operational so far.

Similarly, to ease traffic in East Delhi, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway was envisaged. Also, work on the signal-free corridor from Dhaula Kuan to Airport has been awarded at a cost of Rs 260 crore.

(Edited by Manoj Sharma)