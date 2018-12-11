Election Results 2018: Congress leads in 3 states; 9 things you need to know

In what is turning out to be a fiercely competitive election, especially in Madhya Pradesh, Congress has taken a clear lead in three states. While the Madhya Pradesh poll is taking swift twists and turns, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are favouring Congress majorly. In Mizoram, MNF is almost certain to be forming the government while in Telangana, it is surely to be TRS.

Needless to say, if Congress maintains its lead, it will be a much-needed boost to Rahul Gandhi on the run-up to 2019.

Here are some things to know:

1. Congress is set to form the government in Chhattisgarh. While the Raman Singh-led BJP has been reduced to 23 seats in the state, Congress is leading in 58 seats. Others are leading in eight seats.

2. In Mizoram, the MNF seems to be all set to form government. Sweets being distributed at Mizo National Front (MNF) office as the party leads in trends in Mizoram, reports ANI.

3. In Telangana, TRS is set to form government in Telangana. The KCR-led party leading on 90 seats, while the Congress surging on just 16 seats.

4. In Rajasthan, Congress has a lead with 97 seats, while BJP trails with 78 seats. Twenty-three seats are heading in the favour of others. Either party would need a majority of 101 seats to form government in the 199-seats assembly.

5. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, is turning out to be a different ball game all together. While one party takes a lead, the other catches up, making it a nail-biting election.

6. Mayawati's BSP has also made its significance presence felt with a lead in 8 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP is yet to open its account. GGP has a lead in 4 seats, with others have 4. These seats may be crucial when it comes to forming the government.

7. In Mizoram, CM Lal Thanhawla lost in both his constituencies, Serchhip and Champai, making Congress wrap up its stint.

8. In Telangana, Congress' "mahakatumi" with TDP and other two parties does not appear to have worked out.

9. In Rajasthan, 13 seats are favouring independent candidates. Mayawati's BSP is leading in 3 seats.