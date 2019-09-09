'Even I paid for speeding': Nitin Gadkari defends hefty traffic fines

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday defended hefty fines under new Motor Vehicle Act, saying that even he has been fined for over-speeding on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai.

Speaking during a press conference in Mumbai on the completion of 100 days of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in office, Gadkari tried to address the criticism of the high penalties under the new law, saying that the hefty fines are being levied to keep the people safe.

The comment came in wake of growing concerns over sharp hike in penalties for traffic violations after the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act went into effect on September 1. The steep surge in penalties under new traffic rules has triggered worry among motorists across the country.

"People are complaining about the higher penalties, even I have been fined for over speeding on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai, as the car was registered under my name," news agency ANI quoted the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways as saying this.

"This will lead to transparency, discipline and reduce the accident cases. The road contractor and vehicle manufacturers will also be fined under this act," he said.

Expressing concern over vehicular accidents, Gadkari said that the government has identified black spots on national highways and will invest Rs 12,000 crores to fix them.

After being passed in the Lok Sabha a few weeks earlier, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the new act, and it was implemented in several states from September 1.

