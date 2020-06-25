'Family's greed for power led to Emergency; country turned into prison,' says Amit Shah

On the day marking 45 years of Emergency, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to lash out at the Congress party. Referring to the Gandhis, Shah said that one family's greed for power led to the imposition of Emergency 45 years ago that turned the country into a prison overnight. He said that the Emergency was lifted due to the efforts of people. He criticised the party and said that even though democracy was restored in India, it still remains absent within the Congress party. "Why does the Emergency mindset remain? Why are leaders who don't belong to 1 dynasty unable to speak up?" he asked the Congress.

"On this day, 45 years ago one family's greed for power led to the imposition of the Emergency. Overnight the nation was turned into a prison," said Amit Shah. He added that free speech, press and courts were all trampled over and that the poor and downtrodden had to face a lot of atrocities.

On this day, 45 years ago one familys greed for power led to the imposition of the Emergency. Overnight the nation was turned into a prison. The press, courts, free speech...all were trampled over. Atrocities were committed on the poor and downtrodden. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2020 Shah added that the Emergency was lifted due to the efforts of thousands of people. "The interests of one family prevailed over party interests and national interests," he added. Due to efforts of lakhs of people, the Emergency was lifted. Democracy was restored in India but it remained absent in the Congress. The interests of one family prevailed over party interests and national interests. This sorry state of affairs thrives in todays Congress too! Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2020 Referring to the removal of spokesperson Sanjay Jha after he wrote an article critiquing the Congress, the Home Minister said, "During the recent CWC meet, senior members and younger members raised a few issues. But, they were shouted down. A party spokesperson was unceremoniously sacked." He continued his criticism of the Congress party and posed a few questions to them. He said Congress needs to ask itself why the Emergency mindset exists within the party. Shah said unless they answer these questions themselves, their disconnect with the people will keep on widening. As one of Indias opposition parties, Congress needs to ask itself:



Why does the Emergency mindset remain?



Why are leaders who dont belong to 1 dynasty unable to speak up?



Why are leaders getting frustrated in Congress?



Else, their disconnect with people will keep widening. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2020

The Emergency period was imposed for 21 months from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The order issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed allowed the Prime Minister to rule by decree and to suspend elections in the meantime. Civil liberties and the press were also restricted. The move to impose the Emergency was taken as the government believed there were internal and external threats to country.

