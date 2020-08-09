scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

COVID-19 hotel fire: 7 people killed in fire at coronavirus facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

At least seven people were killed following a massive fire that broke out at a hotel being used as a COVID-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. Meanwhile, several others are feared trapped at the hotel, being used as a coronavirus care centre

Rescue operations are currently underway at the hotel being used as a COVID-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada Rescue operations are currently underway at the hotel being used as a COVID-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

At least seven people were killed following a massive fire that broke out at a hotel being used as a COVID-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Sunday, August 9, morning. Meanwhile, several others are feared trapped at the hotel, being used as a coronavirus care centre. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Rescue operations are currently underway.

"Seven people have lost their lives and 30 have been rescued," the Vijaywada police informed.

Krishna district Collector MD Imtiaz said, "We have recovered seven bodies. The hotel was taken by a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. The fire broke out in the early hours. Rescue operations are on".

The incident took place around 5 am when 22 patients were being treated in hospital.

Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the fire mishap at the COVID-19 facility.CM Reddy enquired about the cause of the accident. He directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals.

Vijayawada police Commissioner B Srinivasulu told PTI news agency that they have shifted about 20 patients to various hospitals. There were 30 patients undergoing treatment at the facility and 10 hospital staff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of patients. He said he discussed the incident with state chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help.

(With agencies input)

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos