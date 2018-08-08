Fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum plant in Mumbai's Chembur, over 40 injured

Over 40 people were injured after a major fire caused explosion at the BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) refinery in Chembur, an eastern suburb of Mumbai in Maharashtra, on Wednesday. Reports suggest that of the total injured, at least seven people were admitted to Sushrut Hospital, one of who is critical.

The fire has been brought under control but ancillary fire-fighting operations are still on, reported India Today. The authorities have deployed seven fire engines, two foam tenders and two jumbo water tankers to douse the fire, which they classified as Level 3.

#UPDATE: 21 people injured including 1 in critical condition, in fire that broke out at Hydro Cracker plant of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) refinery, in Chembur. #Maharashtra https://t.co/iBHcBVBJwR - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

BPCL, in a statement, said that the fire broke out shortly before 3pm in the compressor shed of the refinery's hydrocracker plant. "Due to tremendous heat and build-up pressure, fire fighting is being carried out from safe distance and using fixed monitors," said Chief Fire Officer PS Rahangdale.

Reports say the explosion occurred in the hydrocarbon plant of the refinery. The authorities have vacated the nearby buildings and stopped the mono rail services. People living near the plant said they heard some "blast-like sound", which caused vibration in the areas.

