Firecracker makers see industry in limbo

Sivakasi, the hub of firecrackers manufacturing is going through a period of huge uncertainty, says K Mariappan, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association. According to Mariappan, it is not business as usual anymore in Sivakasi, where its 1,070 firecracker-making units typically tend to be busy whole year, preparing for that one month of massive sales during Diwali. In fact, just one week after the festival, they reopen the units to prepare for the next year.

"This time, there is a complete silence. All these 1070 units have remained shut since the Supreme Court ruling (in late October), making it clear that only 'green crackers' can be manufactured in the country and in 2019 the country will burst only green crackers during Diwali," he says.

"Though this is good for the environment and should make all happy, we still have no clear definition or norm on green crackers," he adds.

ALSO READ: What is a 'green cracker'? SC order puts the industry, law enforcers and consumers in a spin

He points out that the Supreme Court, in its latest order has directed PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) to submit the norms and formulations required for producing 'green crackers' before the apex court's next hearing on January 22.

Mariappan says the big worry now is what will happen till then to the units that have remained shut and to 8 lakh people, whose livelihood is directly or indirectly linked to the fireworks industry in and around Sivakasi? Also, though January 22 is the date for the next hearing, much will depend on the final judgement of the court. Till then the industry will be in limbo.

Mariappan says the added source of worry for the people engaged in the fireworks industry is that most of the alternate avenues for livelihood are also running dry.

"Other than the labour-intensive fireworks industry, Sivakasi is also an important hub for the printing industry, largely involving printing of calendars, diaries, textbooks and labels. Most of these activities are being automated," he says. Or in some cases, it is end of the season. For instance, he says, "For printing of calendars, the season ends by the close of this month."

Without clarity on the norms for 'green crackers', there is a period of uncertainty for the 1070 units in and around Sivakasi and to some 500 others across the country and for the people dependent on it.

ALSO READ: Fireworks traders hold protests against curbs, say no clarity on green firecrackers