Fix glitches in new income tax e-filing portal: Sitharaman to Infosys, Nilekani

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked tech giant Infosys and its chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal. The e-filing portal 2.0, the new income tax filing portal, was launched on Monday. The FM said she has been receiving "grievances and glitches" concerning the new income tax e-filing portal, and that ease in compliance for taxpayers is the top priority for the Centre.

"The much-awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority," she tweeted.

Also read: Should middle class get income tax relief? Here's what FM Sitharaman says

Sitharaman said this while replying to a query raised by a Twitter user Nimesh Dedhia who said he was unable to log in on the new Income Tax website. Some other users also complained on social media that certain features were taking longer than usual to load in the new portal. Some also praised the new facilities.

Earlier today, she said that it is "an important milestone to make the compliance experience more taxpayer-friendly", she said, adding that it's "the service of the nation".

After the remake, the new URL http://incometax.gov.in replaced the long-existing http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The home page of the new website, as per the income tax department, is an "all-new portal with features that make e-filing easier for you!" "The portal has been developed as a mission mode project under the national e-governance plan. The objective of this portal is to provide a single-window to the income tax-related services for taxpayers and other stakeholders," it said.

Also read: Get tax refunds faster now! I-T department to launch new portal on Jun 7

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policies for the tax department, had on Saturday said while the new website will be launched on Monday, features like the online tax payment system and a mobile app will be activated only on June 18.

The new portal is integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers, and all interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by the taxpayer, the CBDT had said about the latest website.

It will also have a free ITR preparation software with interactive questions to help taxpayers file ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with, and the facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6 and 7 will be made available shortly, the department had said in a statement.

Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of their income, including salary, house property and business/profession, which will be used in pre-filling their ITR in the new web portal.

Also read: New income tax filing portal launched today; all you need to know