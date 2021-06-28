scorecardresearch
Free foodgrain scheme to cost Rs 2.27 lakh cr to govt, says FM

FM Sitharaman added that with the estimated financial implication of around Rs 94,000 crore, PMGKY would cost the government around Rs 2,27,841 crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that free food grains will be provided to the poor from May to November 2021 (as provided last year) under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY).

She added that with the estimated financial implication of around Rs 94,000 crore, PMGKY would cost the government around Rs 2,27,841 crore. Under the scheme, 5 kg of food grains will be provided free of cost to National Food Security Act beneficiaries.

(More details to follow)

