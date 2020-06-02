'Getting growth back not so difficult,' says PM Modi at CII annual session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that reviving economic growth is not that difficult a task, while exuding confidence in Indian industries to overcome challenges that lay ahead due to coronavirus impact. PM Modi was delivering the inaugural address at Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) annual session and spoke on the theme of 'Getting Growth Back'. He said that the Indian industry has an opportunity now to rise to the occasion. The Prime Minister added that the industry would receive every help possible from the government to this end.

"The world is looking for a trusted, reliable partner. India has potential, strength and ability to be that partner. Today, the entire world has developed a kind of trust towards India. The entire Indian industry should grab that opportunity," said PM Modi. He added that it is the responsibility of the industry and the CII to ensure that the industry works with trust, quality, and competitiveness.

PM Modi said, "You take two steps forward and the government will take four steps alongside to support you. As the Prime Minister I assure you that I stand with you. You must rise to the occasion that has presented itself to the Indian industry. Trust me, getting growth back is not that difficult," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the Indian industry now has a clear path ahead of it that it can encash on -- that of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

He urged the industry to step up in their responsibilities and roles in the post coronavirus economy. The industry must ensure that India has a robust supply chain to cement its place in the global supply chain, the PM said. "You will have to become Champions of Indigenous Industries now," said PM Modi to CII. "It is important now that Make in India products become Made for the World. We have to increase productivity and set new targets in front of us," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister urged the industry to come up with detailed study of all the sectors. He said that more measures would be taken depending on these studies. "We will build an Atma Nirbhar Bharat together," he said.

