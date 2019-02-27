Global lingerie brand Parfait debuts in India with a plus size fashion show

The global size-inclusive lingerie brand Parfait made a debut in India and organised a plus size fashion show that had women from all walks of life participating and walking the ramp flaunting their curves and celebrating body positivity.

The US-based lingerie and swimwear brand caters exclusively to the full-busted woman. It offers range in the band size of 30 to 44, and cup size from D to K available in silhouettes from bras to sports bras, babydolls to bustiers. Its bottoms start from medium to 4XL.

Several reports in India say that 80-90 per cent of women in India wear the wrong size of bras. It is often very problematic for women to find the right fit especially if they don't have 'normal' sizes. The plus-sizes are hardly available and if they are, it is in super boring whites and neutral shades.

The company's first collection was marked by a range of new styles, colours, and silhouette expansions associated with secret gardens, seaside sunsets, and balmy summer evenings.

"Parfait's mission of helping women in India find their perfect fit establishes an opportunity to serve India's underserved plus-size market and supports Parfait's vision of delighting customers around the world through its products and services," says Parfait's CEO and Co-Founder, Ken Zhang.

Parfait has entered India through a 100 per cent FDI route and will open shop-in-shop stores in leading malls in Indian metros such as Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Central amongst others, says Akhil Srivastava, Managing Director, Parfait. They plan to open their first exclusive store in April 2019 in Ambience Vasant Kunj and also have online stores on ecommerce platforms Myntra and Jabong.

Incorporated in 2010, the company was founded by Zhang, Kevin Lai, and Anthony Chan. It is currently present in 20-plus countries through 700 stores and online stores in USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, Turkey, Russia, South Africa, Portugal, Switzerland, and the Middle East, among others.

