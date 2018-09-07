Global Mobility Summit: Inclusive multi-modal mobility can change our lives, says Anand Mahindra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Global Mobility Summit 'MOVE', an initiative to attract investments in electric vehicles manufacturing and encourage people to use public transport. PM Modi said that his vision for the future of mobility in India is based on 7 C's -- common, connected, convenient, congestion-free, charged, clean, and cutting-edge. The two-day summit will see participation from over 2000 industry giants like Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, and several other stakeholders from research, academia and civil society. The auto companies will also showcase their concept electric cars, which are being built keeping in mind the Indian roads and compatibility. Get all the latest updates on the MOVE summit on BusinessToday.In's live blog.

3.37pm: Inclusive multi-modal mobility can change our lives. Today can be the day when we start our own march towards inclusive mobility, says Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman Mahindra Group.

3.33pm: Going forward, India will play a major role in shaping the Global mobility paradigm. Move Summit India is a culmination of substantive and collaborative work with all stakeholders, says NITI Aayog V-C Rajiv Kumar.

3.28pm: PM Modi says India is MOVING ahead with new energy, urgency and purpose.

3.13pm: "We will start road-runnning tests using a fleet of 50 EV prototype vehicles in India from next month in order to develop safe and easy-to-use EV for Indian customers," says Osamu Suzuki, Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

2.46pm: "Maruti Suzuki is committed to bring Electric Vehicle in 2020. The testing in multiple terrains and climatic conditions will help us get valuable insights from real life driving conditions. With these tests, we are confident that our Electric Vehicle will be well accepted by our valued customers," says Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

2.44pm: Maruti Suzuki unveils its first electric car prototype for India. The company has started a nation-wide fleet testing of electric vehicles to gather critical inputs based on customer perspectives. Maruti Suzuki is planning to officially launch its first electric car by 2020.

2.34pm: With the automobile sector moving towards shared, clean and accessible mobility, GMS-2018 comes at an opportune moment for India to power its way towards the Future Of Mobility, says Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group.

2.00pm: PM Modi says clean mobility powered by clean energy is our most powerful weapon in our fight against climate change. "This means a pollution-free clean drive, leading to clean air and better living standards for our people. We should champion the idea of 'clean kilometres'," said the PM.

1.40pm: "The main aim through the summit is to revolutionise the way people travel in India, along with making mobility more connected, shared and seamless," said Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at a press conference.