Goal to make India $5 trillion economy by 2024 challenging, but possible, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the goal is to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024. He also said that the goal is challenging but can be achieved with the concerted efforts of states.

Speaking at the fifth meeting of NITI Aayog's Governing Council, PM Modi said, "The goal to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024, is challenging, but can surely be achieved."

Modi chaired the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi, which was attended by all chief ministers, barring Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) and K. Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana).

The Prime Minister reiterated that NITI Aayog has a key role to play in fulfilling the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, SabkaVishwas". He said that everyone at this platform has a common goal of achieving a New India by 2022.

Recalling the recent General Elections as the world's largest democratic exercise, the Prime Minister said that it is now time for everyone to work for the development of India. He called for a collective fight against poverty, unemployment, drought, flood, pollution, corruption and violence etc.

The PM said that empowerment and ease of living have to be provided to each and every Indian. "The goals that have been set for the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, should be accomplished by October 2nd, and work should begin in earnest towards the goals for 2022, the 75th anniversary of independence," he said.

He stressed that the focus should be on collective responsibility for achieving short term and long term goals.

Describing water as an important element for life, the Prime Minister said that the newly created Jal Shakti Ministry will help provide an integrated approach to water. He called for effective steps to tackle drought.

Reiterating the Union Government's commitment to double incomes of farmers by 2022, he said this requires focus on fisheries, animal husbandry, horticulture, fruits and vegetables. He said that the benefits of PM-KISAN - Kisan Samman Nidhi - and other farmer centric schemes should reach the intended beneficiaries well within time.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also read: PM to chair Niti Aayog's fifth Governing Council meeting on Saturday

Also read: SCO Summit: PM Modi announces $200 million line of credit for Kyrgyzstan as two sides sign 15 pacts