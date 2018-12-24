Good news for graduates! IIT-Hyderabad bags 213 offers from 80 companies

In a significant jump from last year, IIT Hyderabad has received 213 offers from 80 companies in the first phase of its campus placements for 2018-19. Last year the institute had bagged 191 offers from 68 companies. The highest number of offers was rolled out by companies like TCS, Mathworks and L&T constructions that emerged as the top recruiters.

IIT Hyderabad students have already accepted 17 pre-placement offers (PPOs) from global and Indian giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs, Schlumberger, Swiggy, DE Shaw and Electronic Arts (EA). Two students have also been recruited by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Amit Acharyya, Acting Faculty-In-Charge of Placements, IIT Hyderabad said: "I am very happy to see that the demand for IITH students of all levels be it UG, PG or PhDs, are at its peak. So many students including the PhDs are getting offers from companies within the country as well as abroad. Many Japanese companies have shown their interest in our students and more than 10 Japanese companies visited the campus this year."

Softbank, Toyota Research, TSMC (Taiwan semiconductors), Mercari, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Barclays and Oppo are some of the first time recruiters that came for the first phase of placements at IIT Hyderabad. They were joined by the usual recruiters like Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung, Qualcomm, Maruti, ISRO, TCS, GE and Xilinx.

Campus placements at IITs saw a fruitful season this year with around 1,500 offers being rolled out in the first two days itself. Microsoft likely offered the fattest paycheque this placement season with an annual package pegged at about Rs 1.5 crore for jobs in the US. Uber, with packages of more than Rs 1 crore for US jobs, is also one of the highest-payers.

IITs said that up to 25% more companies registered with them for placements this year.